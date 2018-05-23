AP Explains: American football's niche following in Japan

Nihon University's American football player Taisuke Miyagawa bows at a news conference Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Tokyo. The Japanese college football player has apologized for intentionally injuring the quarterback of an opposing team, an incident that has riveted Japan for several weeks. In a news conference broadcast live across Japan, Miyagawa bowed deeply and said his coach had told him to do it - but he said he should have been stronger and refused the coaching order. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo