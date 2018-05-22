Cuba's new leader breaks from past with public appearances

FILE - In this May 1, 2018 file photo, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel holds a national flag while watching the May Day parade file past at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba. A month after taking office, the Castros’ successor as president of Cuba has broken from the immediate past, and made clear to Cubans that he will be operating far more like a conventional modern politician than the spotlight-shy general who selected him. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo