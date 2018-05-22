Fashionisto Simon Doonan sees magic, madness in soccer style

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, David Beckham speaks at an event announcing that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. The team is backed by Beckham and a team of investors. Beckham is described as a good taste ambassador by fashionisto Simon Doonan in "Soccer Style: The Magic and Madness," a book out on June 12. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo