Reese Witherspoon launching audiobook project

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Oscar-winning actress is collaborating with the audio producer-distributor Audible on audio editions of works highlighted in her Hello Sunshine book club. Witherspoon has recommended Curtis Sittenfeld’s story collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It” and other works by women. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision