Arrested Saudi activists held incommunicado since last week

FILE- In this April 9, 2018 file photo, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in Paris, France. As of Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at least 10 Saudi women's rights activists -- seven women and three men -- are being interrogated and held without access to a lawyer in Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the arrests last week. The arrests cast a pall over recent social openings being pushed by the crown prince, including a historic decision to lift the world's only ban on women driving on June 24. Francois Mori, File AP Photo