Arkansas State Police investigating deaths of 2 inmates

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 07:45 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the weekend deaths of two state prison inmates at separate correctional units.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that a correctional officer found 33-year-old inmate Joshua Autry unresponsive in a single-man cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys around 3:58 a.m. Sunday. Autry was pronounced dead at the unit infirmary at 4:22 a.m.

Autry was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Drew County.

A second inmate, 30-year-old Kevin Shelton, was found unresponsive in a single-man cell at the Varner Unit in Grady around 3:35 p.m. Sunday. Correctional officers and medical staff provided medical treatment before transporting Shelton to the unit infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

Shelton was serving a 20-year sentence for negligent homicide from Pulaski County.

