Saudi arrests activists who campaigned for women's driving

FILE - This Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, shows her driving towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1, 2014, in Saudi Arabia. Rights activists say at least six people who have campaigned for human rights in Saudi Arabia, including four women who pushed for the right to drive, have been detained in Saudi Arabia. Among those detained since Tuesday, May 15, 2018 is Loujain al-Hathloul, who was previously arrested in late 2014 for more than 70 days for criticizing the government online and pushing for the right to drive. Loujain al-Hathloul, File AP Photo