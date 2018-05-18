FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2007 file photo, President Bush, right, presents the 2007 National Humanities Medal to author and historian Richard Pipes of Cambridge, Mass., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Pipes, a renowned scholar of Russian history and aide to President Ronald Reagan has died in Massachusetts at age 94. His son, Daniel Pipes, says his father died early Thursday morning, May 17, 2018, at a nursing home near his residence in Cambridge.
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2007 file photo, President Bush, right, presents the 2007 National Humanities Medal to author and historian Richard Pipes of Cambridge, Mass., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Pipes, a renowned scholar of Russian history and aide to President Ronald Reagan has died in Massachusetts at age 94. His son, Daniel Pipes, says his father died early Thursday morning, May 17, 2018, at a nursing home near his residence in Cambridge. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo
Scholar of Russian history, aide to Ronald Reagan dies

The Associated Press

May 18, 2018 01:16 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

A renowned scholar of Russian history and aide to President Ronald Reagan has died in Massachusetts. Richard Pipes was 94.

His son, Daniel Pipes, says his father died early Thursday morning at a nursing home near his residence in Cambridge.

Pipes was born in Poland in 1923. He and his family later fled the Nazi occupation of the country and arrived in the United States in 1940.

Pipes spent his entire academic career at Harvard University, teaching history from 1958 until his retirement in 1996.

He became a leading authority on the history of Russia and the Soviet Union, writing numerous books.

In the early 1980s, Pipes served as director of Eastern European and Soviet Affairs for the National Security Council under President Reagan.

