Rolling Loud incident felony charge dropped against New York Jets wide receiver

This is the only kind of drop an NFL wide receiver can appreciate.

Criminal charges were dropped against New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson after none of the other officers present backed up the former Miami Fraternal Order of Police president's accusation that Anderson pushed him.

That's according to the closeout memo from the State Attorney's Office in Miami on a case that began at last year's Rolling Loud music festival.

The memo acknowledges that Anderson, a South Plantation High graduate, wasn't being allowed backstage despite having a backstage pass.

"This devolved into a loud argument, at which time officers approached in an attempt to defuse the situation," the memo says.

Among those officers was Capt. Javier Ortiz, then a lieutenant and president of Miami FOP Lodge 20. Ortiz claimed that not only did Anderson fail to sit down when ordered to do so, but Anderson pushed him. That, Ortiz said, ignited the action of taking Anderson down to the ground and arresting him on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence.

But the closeout memo says the other officers present didn't see what Ortiz saw.

"None of the other officers present claim to have witnessed the alleged push, additionally, in deposition Sergeant Alexis Diaz claims to have only seen the defendant raise his hand to Captain Ortiz but never actually push him," the memo reads. "Officer Kenya Crocker, who was also present, stated in deposition that while present she did not witness Mr. Anderson push Captain Ortiz or raise his hand to him."

In addition, "Captain Ortiz failed to appear for scheduled depositions twice, and never rebutted the claims made by other witness officers present at the scene ."





So, charges have been dropped, as of Thursday.