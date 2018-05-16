There was a surprising list of people in the news at Miami's Rolling Loud fest.

Driving rain put a slight damper on the last bit of festivities Sunday at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium. 21 Savage rocked the stage as raindrops were flying. In the soaked audience, you can see barely one umbrella.
The crowd looked wet, but happy, despite the fact that many performers were no-shows.
Like Lil Wayne, for example, who nixed his set at the last minute.
The audience was told Weezy's performance had to be canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," reports HotNewHipHop.com.
On Monday, concert organizers released a statement: "Last night, Lil Wayne fell unexpectedly ill ahead of his set time and had to cancel his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. We apologize to the fans for this incident, and given our longstanding and healthy partnership with Lil Wayne and his team, look forward to continuing to work with him and having him on a Rolling Loud stage in the near future. "
The statement went on to say that other acts also blew off the concert; like Gucci Mane, who was also reportedly under the weather; and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who was recently indicted on assault and kidnapping charges.
There were standouts, though: Among the surprising cameos was James Shaw Jr, aka the Waffle House Hero. Shaw is the brave young man who wrestled an AR 15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee last month.
Fans were also surprised to see the pair of baristas fired by Duke University's Joe Van Gosh's coffee shop earlier this month for playing "Get Paid" by hip hopper Young Dolph. The hip hopper said he flew Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons to Miami, and gave them $20,000 for their troubles.
Rolling Loud festival-goers also got to hear tunes from Miami rap royalty: Trina.
She was introduced to the stage by Amber Rose on Saturday.
"I’ve come here to introduce one of my f—ing sisters,” said Rose. “Give it up for the queen of Miami and the queen of hip-hop!”
Another standout was Meek Mill, who did an unannounced 20-minute set, his first post-jail performance.
"It feels good to be back and free in front of the motherf---ing people," Mill shouted. "Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we're in Miami glowing the f--k up. Let's get it!"
