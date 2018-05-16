Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

FILE - This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana performing in Seattle. The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Cobain’s death will not be released publicly. KING5-TV reports the court ruled Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that the photographs are exempt from Washington state’s Public Records Act and releasing the photos would “violate the Cobain family’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment.” Robert Sorbo, File AP Photo