Stormy Daniels' crowdfunding raises transparency questions

In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney Michael Avenatti talk to reporters outside federal court in New York City. The hundreds of thousands of dollars that Stormy Daniels raised in her legal case against President Donald Trump came from an online crowdfunding site. But the unusual method of online fundraising for legal fees raises transparency questions about who is actually supporting the legal fight. Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have raised more than $490,000 on the website CrowdJustice.com. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo