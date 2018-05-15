Chicago group sues to stop construction of Obama center

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. The Obama Presidential Center will not be a part of the presidential library network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Public park advocates have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking to stop construction of the center. The group also wants to bar the city from giving control of the center's site to the Obama Foundation. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo