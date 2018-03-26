Kathy Griffin is in; Stormy Daniels’s out

With just over a month to go until the 2018 White House correspondents’ dinner — the event President Donald Trump either ruined or resurrected, depending on whom you ask — the biggest names floating around the guest list belong to women Trump would rather not trade punchlines with: Stormy Daniels and Kathy Griffin.
Griffin, who came under intense fire last year after posing for a photo holding a mask depicting Trump’s severed head, announced via Twitter that she would be in the packed ballroom on April 28.
“Honored that I’ll be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner for the first time this year,” Griffin tweeted Friday. She will be a guest of the Washington Blade, which, according to its website, is the oldest LGBT newspaper in the United States. The Blade tweeted that it was excited to have Griffin as its plus-one.
Earlier this month, Griffin announced a separate Washington appearance. She told fellow comedian Bill Maher in an interview on HBO’s “Real Time” that she was dipping her toes back into touring “even though the Trumps and nobody wants me to work again.” Griffin said she was taking her show “right to Trump’s back yard” at the Kennedy Center; dates have yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who described in an interview Sunday the sordid details of her alleged affair with Trump, probably won’t be heckling the president from the crowd inside the Washington Hilton.
Daniels’s ever-present lawyer Michael Avenatti told the Washington Examiner Monday that Daniels had not yet received an invitation to the annual industry dinner and would RSVP “no” even if she had.
