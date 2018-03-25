Shaq threw a party Ultra weekend. Some dancing was ri-Gronk-ulous (and shirtless)

The roving personal party that is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski attended an invitation-only personal party hosted by former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal in Wynwood Friday night.
Two brobdingnagian, very physical human beings, gluttons for enjoyment, at a 1,000-person party during Ultra weekend? You know what happened. The only question is how much of it happened shirtless.
First, dancing...
Then, the largest piggyback ride ever, with the 6-6 Gronk jumping upon the 7-1 Shaq’s shoulders. And resuming his shirtless dancing.
