Shaq threw a party Ultra weekend. Some dancing was ri-Gronk-ulous (and shirtless)

By David J. Neal

March 25, 2018 01:44 PM

The roving personal party that is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski attended an invitation-only personal party hosted by former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal in Wynwood Friday night.

Two brobdingnagian, very physical human beings, gluttons for enjoyment, at a 1,000-person party during Ultra weekend? You know what happened. The only question is how much of it happened shirtless.

First, dancing...

 

Shaq vs @gronk dance battle you tell me who won

Then, the largest piggyback ride ever, with the 6-6 Gronk jumping upon the 7-1 Shaq’s shoulders. And resuming his shirtless dancing.

 

