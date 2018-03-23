Paris Hilton lost her $2 million engagement ring while dancing at Mana Wynwood

Early Friday morning, heiress Paris Hilton’s night of dancing at Mana Wynwood was interrupted when her $2 million engagement ring flew off her finger and into the 5,000-square foot club, according to Page Six.
Hilton, 37, had security — and her 32-year-old fiancé, Chris Zylka — scour the club with flashlights until they found her diamond ring in an ice bucket two tables down.
“It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger,” a witness told the gossip site.
The artists playing that night, British DJs Above & Beyond, later tweeted at the socialite “nice to meet you and glad you found your ring.”
This isn’t Hilton’s first brush with the loss of expensive jewelry. She lost a diamond-studded ring on a shuttle bus in the Polish city of Lodz in 2015. A fireman found it two days later and returned it to the heiress.
