Tillerson's firing the latest messy breakup for Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is beginning a two day trip to California and St. Louis. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday and said he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him, in a major staff reshuffle just as Trump dives into high-stakes talks with North Korea. Andrew Harnik AP Photo