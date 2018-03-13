Larry Flynt loses appeal for information on executions

People

A federal appeals court has ruled against Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt in his bid for information on how Missouri executes prisoners.

The Kansas City Star reports that a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday to uphold a lower court's ruling in the case.

The upheld 2016 ruling allowed the state not to release information about the medical qualifications of some members of the Missouri Department of Correction's execution team.

Flynt's interest in capital punishment in Missouri began when the state was preparing to execute the man who shot and paralyzed him in 1978.

The inmate, Joseph Paul Franklin, wasn't prosecuted for shooting Flynt but admitted to the crime. He was executed in November 2013 for a killing in suburban St. Louis.

