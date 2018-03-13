FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. On March 13, 2018, ABC announced the former FBI director would appear on "The View" talk show.
Fired FBI director Comey to appear on 'The View'

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 12:58 PM

NEW YORK

Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear on ABC's "The View."

Host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday announced that Comey will participate in his first daytime talk show interview on April 18. Goldberg says they'll have a lot to talk about.

The appearance will come after an April 15 interview on the network's "20/20" program before Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," is released.

Republican President Donald Trump fired Comey last May. Comey has since made his personal feelings about Trump known, testifying in detail about personal interactions he says troubled him.

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.