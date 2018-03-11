FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo, Wendell Pierce, a cast member in "Confirmation," poses at the premiere of the HBO film in Los Angeles. Pierce has announced that the grand opening of an apartment complex will be next month. The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce said in a tweet, "Grand Opening of The Nelson Kohl Apartments 20 E. Lanvale. April 6th 11:30am. Come and join me as we cut the ribbon!!!"
FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo, Wendell Pierce, a cast member in "Confirmation," poses at the premiere of the HBO film in Los Angeles. Pierce has announced that the grand opening of an apartment complex will be next month. The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce said in a tweet, "Grand Opening of The Nelson Kohl Apartments 20 E. Lanvale. April 6th 11:30am. Come and join me as we cut the ribbon!!!" Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo, Wendell Pierce, a cast member in "Confirmation," poses at the premiere of the HBO film in Los Angeles. Pierce has announced that the grand opening of an apartment complex will be next month. The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce said in a tweet, "Grand Opening of The Nelson Kohl Apartments 20 E. Lanvale. April 6th 11:30am. Come and join me as we cut the ribbon!!!" Photo by Chris Pizzello

People

Apartment building developed by actor to open in April

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 10:51 PM

BALTIMORE

Actor Wendell Pierce has announced that the grand opening of an apartment complex will be next month.

The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce said in a tweet, "Grand Opening of The Nelson Kohl Apartments 20 E. Lanvale. April 6th 11:30am. Come and join me as we cut the ribbon!!!"

In another tweet Thursday, Pierce noted it was the 10th anniversary of "The Wire." He is known for his role as Detective William "Bunk" Moreland on that show and for the role of Antoine Batiste on "Treme."

He's a partner with Ernst Valery's SAA ' EVI Development in the $20 million, 103-unit complex and has said he hopes it's the first of many Baltimore projects for him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pierce said he hoped to keep the prices affordable for a mix of renters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.