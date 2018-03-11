People

Small Georgia city picks councilman as its new police chief

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 11:12 AM

POOLER, Ga.

A small city in southeast Georgia is hiring one of its elected councilmen as its new police chief.

City officials in Pooler noted that Ashley Brown also has extensive law enforcement experience. He spent 24 years as a police officer in neighboring Savannah, where his duties included a leadership role as a precinct captain.

The Savannah Morning News reports Brown was elected in 2015 to the city council in Pooler, which has about 23,000 residents.

Pooler city officials say they chose Brown to lead the local police department after a national search. Mayor Mike Lamb said the city council is "confident that he will excel as our chief of police."

