People

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' staying put for now, future uncertain

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 03:57 PM

NEW YORK

The "Fearless Girl" statue that's been a New York City tourist attraction for the last year is staying put for now while city officials figure out where it's going next to spread its message of female empowerment.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that she expects "to announce (the) next steps very soon."

The statue's owner, investment firm State Street Global Advisors, says the company is working with the mayor's office "to determine a permanent solution" for the statue.

The statue was bedecked with a cape of blue flowers on Thursday, courtesy of retailer Old Navy, for International Women's Day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also on Thursday, a replica was installed in Oslo. The statue's creator, Kristen Visbal, says she's excited we have a piece "on the other side of the world."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.