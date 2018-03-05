Founder of transformative Tower Records chain dies at 92

FILE - In this 1997 file photo, Russell Solomon, founder of Tower Records, is photographed inside a sculpture at the Tower Records headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Solomon, who founded the Tower Records chain that became a global phenomenon and changed the way people consumed music, has died in his Sacramento home. He was 92. The Sacramento Bee reports Solomon was watching the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, with his wife when he died. The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Michael A. Jones