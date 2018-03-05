Rapper Rick Ross, here on the sidelines as Carol City High School plays in the 2016 Class 6A state football championship game, reportedly checked out of the hospital on Monday, March 5, 2018, after a medical scare.
People

Rapper Rick Ross goes home from the hospital, report says

By David J. Neal

March 05, 2018 04:25 PM

Rapper Rick Ross has left Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital during Monday’s wee hours after a health scare, TMZ.com reports.

The hip-hop star had to be taken to the hospital Thursday. TMZ said Ross’ problem turned out to be a heart issue that put him in the intensive care unit and on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

“ECMO is an advanced life support technique used for patients with life-threatening heart and/or lung problems,” the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia site explains. “ECMO provides long-term breathing and heart support and is used only when all of the standard treatments for those problems have already been tried.”

Ross, referred to on the dispatch log report by his given name William Roberts, was described as an “adult male breathing heavy and unresponsive.” Also, others there “were trying to wake him up and he was slobbing out of his mouth.”

The dispatch log later notes, “Caller advised subject just boo-booed himself. Caller advised he’s just nodding his head now.”

When Ross revived a bit, that’s when he became a “combative patient” and police went to the house to help Davie Fire Rescue.

