FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ABC announced Sunday, March 4, 2018, it will air a special interview with Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.
FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ABC announced Sunday, March 4, 2018, it will air a special interview with Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ABC announced Sunday, March 4, 2018, it will air a special interview with Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

People

ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 02:19 AM

LOS ANGELES

ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.

The network announced the interview will air on a "20/20" special on April 15. The interview will be conducted by "ABC News" anchor George Stephanopoulous.

The network's announcement, which came during its airing of the Academy Awards, declared "nothing's off limits."

The show will air two days before Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" is released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last May. Trump initially cited Comey's handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails. He later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of "this Russia thing."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.