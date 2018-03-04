1906 film of San Francisco after quake found at flea market

In this undated file photograph, people walk through the rubble following the April 18, 1906 earthquake in San Francisco. The quake lasted for less than a minute, but the fires burned for three days, roaring across 430 blocks in what was then the 10th largest city in the United States. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, March 4, 2018, that a long-lost film reel with nine minutes of footage capturing San Francisco two weeks after the deadly 1906 earthquake surfaced at a flea market in the city. The rare find portrays the city's post-quake devastation. San Francisco Chronicle via AP)