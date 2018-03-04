Roger Bannister, first to run mile in under 4 minutes, dies

FILE- In this photo taken Monday, April 28, 2014, Roger Bannister, who as a young man was the first person to break the 4-minute barrier for the mile run in 1954, poses during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Oxford, England. A statement released on behalf of Bannister's family said Sir Roger Bannister died peacefully in Oxford on March 3 2018, aged 88. Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE AP Photo