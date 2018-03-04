People

Audio recording about Picasso's Florida sculpture discovered

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018

TAMPA, Fla.

University of South Florida researchers have discovered a long-forgotten audio reel describing a plan to build a massive Picasso sculpture on the campus.

USF announced recently the 44-year-old audio reel was found in the school library's special collection.

In the recording, artist Carl Nesjar — a Norwegian sculptor who was Picasso's chosen fabricator, taking his drawings and scale models and giving them physical form as immense public sculptures — discussed the work. The researchers also found a composite photograph and sketches.

The plan was to sculpt Picasso's "Bust of a Woman." It would have been his largest single work and among the world's tallest concrete sculptures.

The State Board of Regents approved it on April 9, 1973, a day after Picasso's death, but did not agree to fund its estimated $10 million budget.

