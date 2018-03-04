A year later, the Oscars return to the scene of the flub

A dog named "Sassi" sits next to a golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein, seated atop a couch on the sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd., in Los Angeles Thursday, March 1, 2018. The piece, titled "Casting Couch," is a collaborative effort between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, creator of the nude Donald Trump statue. Plastic Jesus said the piece was meant to shine a light on the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced movie mogul's prominent role in it. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo