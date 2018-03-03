Trump ready to roast _ and be roasted _ at Gridiron dinner

FILE - In this March 9, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama walks with Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, right, as they leave the Gridiron Dinner through a loading area at a hotel in Washington. President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night, mingling with a mainstream media he has derided at the annual Gridiron dinner. The white tie gala is one of the city’s longest-running political traditions. Charles Dharapak AP Photo