French stars say 'Time's Up,' seek equality at film awards

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 02:33 PM

PARIS

French film stars including Juliet Binoche are calling for quotas to guarantee that more government film subsidies go to movies directed by women.

The proposal in the Le Monde newspaper came as France's film industry prepared to award its top honors at the Cesar Awards Friday night.

Anger over sexual misconduct and demands for gender equality are charging the atmosphere around this year's Cesars — much like around the Oscars coming Sunday. Many French stars plan to wear a white ribbon at the Paris ceremony to protest sexual violence and harassment.

Some have criticized the quota idea as counterproductive, however.

France's entertainment industry has seen divisions over the #MeToo movement that started in Hollywood with sexual abuse accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Catherine Deneuve notably said it had gone too far.

