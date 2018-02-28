People

Carver honored with portrait at Missouri governor's mansion

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:08 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A portrait of noted scientist and inventor George Washington Carver will grace the walls of the governor's mansion in Missouri.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said the portrait would be installed Tuesday during a Black History Month reception. The governor's office said it's the first time in the state's history that a portrait of a black person will be displayed in the mansion, which is in Jefferson City.

The portrait, painted by Missouri artist Joanna Reid, will hang in the mansion's dining room. It will be available for public viewing starting Wednesday.

Carver was born a slave in Diamond, Missouri, during the Civil War. He became a botanist and teacher at the Tuskegee Institute. He's best known for finding hundreds of products derived from the peanut and sweet potatoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.