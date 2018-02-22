Protesters ousted from sacred site where Elvis filmed movie

The Garden Island sheriffs with the Hawaii Department of Public Safety clear the roadway for the van transporting at least one person arrested at Coco Palms hotel in a raid in in Wailua on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. State sheriffs on Thursday removed protesters from the ruins of the Hawaii hotel where they have been squatting since last year in an attempt to block redevelopment of land where Hawaiian chiefs once lived and where Elvis Presley's character got married in the movie "Blue Hawaii." The Garden Island via AP Dennis Fujimoto