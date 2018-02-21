Rapper Sean Kingston ordered to pay more than $300,000 for jewelry

Sean Kingston has got to cough up some serious bucks.
The Miami-raised rapper has been ordered to pay $301,500 to NYC watchmaker Aqua Master, who sued him over a bunch of pieces that Kingston appropriated but apparently never officially purchased, reports TMZ. The items included two diamond necklaces, gold chains, a ring and two watches — some of which you can see Kingston wearing on his social media.
Aqua sued Kingston in 2016, but the rapper did not respond to the suit, so the judge issued a default judgment.
Never miss a local story.
Aqua told TMZ that the Jamaican native did make an attempt to right things, but his checks reportedly bounced.
This isn’t the “Beautiful Girls” singer’s first trip to the legal rodeo. Not by a long shot. The 28-year-old was sued by a high-end jeweler in March: Haimov Jewelers in Miami and traded in a used Rolex for a new $59,000 model, and did not pay the balance of $25,000.
Kingston now apparently calls Los Angeles home.
Comments