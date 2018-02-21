Sean Kingston performs onstage during the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 29, 2015, in Hollywood.
Sean Kingston performs onstage during the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 29, 2015, in Hollywood. Mike Windle/Getty
Sean Kingston performs onstage during the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 29, 2015, in Hollywood. Mike Windle/Getty

People

Rapper Sean Kingston ordered to pay more than $300,000 for jewelry

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

February 21, 2018 09:51 PM

Sean Kingston has got to cough up some serious bucks.

The Miami-raised rapper has been ordered to pay $301,500 to NYC watchmaker Aqua Master, who sued him over a bunch of pieces that Kingston appropriated but apparently never officially purchased, reports TMZ. The items included two diamond necklaces, gold chains, a ring and two watches — some of which you can see Kingston wearing on his social media.

 

Live more, complain less. less stress Less hate, more blessed.

A post shared by Sean Kingston (@seankingston) on

Aqua sued Kingston in 2016, but the rapper did not respond to the suit, so the judge issued a default judgment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aqua told TMZ that the Jamaican native did make an attempt to right things, but his checks reportedly bounced.

This isn’t the “Beautiful Girls” singer’s first trip to the legal rodeo. Not by a long shot. The 28-year-old was sued by a high-end jeweler in March: Haimov Jewelers in Miami and traded in a used Rolex for a new $59,000 model, and did not pay the balance of $25,000.

Kingston now apparently calls Los Angeles home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.