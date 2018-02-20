People

NYC still waiting to fill new 'night mayor' position

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 06:24 AM

NEW YORK

New York City is still waiting to see who will become its first ever "night mayor."

The nightlife ambassador position was announced last fall by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. He says the position would serve as a point of contact between city agencies and the city nightlife industry. The New York Post reports Democratic City Councilman Rafael Espinal, who sponsored legislation creating the position, says he hasn't heard any word about a confirmed appointee.

Espinal says the city is vetting a candidate and the post will be filled in the next few weeks. A spokeswoman for the mayor's office declined to provide a timeframe for the announcement.

The Office of Nightlife and 12-member Nightlife Advisory Board were established last year.

