Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 08:17 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie; and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Ed Royce, R-Calif., Charlie Dent, R-Pa., and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence; and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Kasky, Gonzales, Hogg, Wind and Corin.

