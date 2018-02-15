The Latest: Deputy accidentally fires gun at private school

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:23 Barack Obama and artist trade jokes during unveiling of portrait Pause 3:07 Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait 0:15 Drake visits Miami Senior High School 0:53 Carrie Underwood is picture of politeness during traffic stop 1:31 Elton John performs 'I'm Still Standing' 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an 'act of real solidarity' 2:34 The Cranberries' singer Dolores O’Riordan dies at 46 2:27 James Franco's two (very public) sides 0:18 Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 3:07 Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure at the new Hall of Presidents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy