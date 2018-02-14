People

Judge sides with Emeril producer in fight with Florida House

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 07:27 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida judge says a television producer for one of Emeril Lagasse's cooking shows does not have to turn over tax returns and detailed financial records to the Florida House.

The Florida House last month subpoenaed years of records detailing how the show "Emeril's Florida" spent millions it received from the state's tourism agency. Some records have been handed over, but producer Pat Roberts refused to turn over everything House Republicans wanted.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled Wednesday that the records being sought by the House were not pertinent to the investigation and that handing them over would violate privacy rights guaranteed by Florida's constitution.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran called the decision "terrible" and vowed to appeal it.

Tim Jansen, a lawyer for Roberts, praised the ruling and said "the rule of law overrides politics."

