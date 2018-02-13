Baltimore officers guilty in corruption saga short on heroes

These undated photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department show, from left, Daniel Hersl, Evodio Hendrix, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, Maurice Ward, Momodu Gando and Wayne Jenkins, the seven police officers who are facing charges of robbery, extortion and overtime fraud, and are accused of stealing money and drugs from victims, some of whom had not committed crimes. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa says the department will move to fire detectives Hersl and Taylor after their convictions in federal court for robbery, extortion and racketeering. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted them Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Baltimore Police Department via AP)