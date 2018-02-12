Royal wedding guess list: Who gets a nod from Harry, Meghan?

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement. Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, have released more details about their May 19 wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor so they can share the big day with the public. The couple will marry at noon in St George’s Chapel, the 15th-Century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave permission for use of the venue and will attend the wedding. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo