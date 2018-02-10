FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Rose McGowan participates in the "Citizen Rose" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. McGowan says it’s time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a “consensual” relationship. The actress was responding to Weinstein’s denial that he raped McGowan. McGowan told The Associated Press on Thursday that she wished Weinstein would “fall of the planet.” She added that “truth” and “reality” were on her side.
Rose McGowan wishes 'solace' for family of late manager

The Associated Press

February 10, 2018 04:02 PM

NEW YORK

Rose McGowan has broken a days-long silence to express sympathy over the suicide of her former manager, whose family has criticized the actress and activist.

In an Instagram post Saturday, McGowan wrote that she hopes the family of Jill Messick can find some "solace" and blames her death on Harvey Weinstein.

Messick killed herself last week, reportedly distraught after details emerged about alleged sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

McGowan has said that the Hollywood producer raped her in 1997 and that Messick failed to support her. Messick's family has disputed that account, saying McGowan reported an incident to her without calling it rape.

McGowan cancelled some public appearances after arguing with a transgender activist during a reading at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan. Her memoir "Brave" came out Jan. 30.

