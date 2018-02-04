Greta Gerwig arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Greta Gerwig arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello
Greta Gerwig arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello

People

Oscar nominees celebrate storied status at annual luncheon

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer

February 04, 2018 11:13 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Academy Awards contenders are getting together for lunch while they're all still winners.

The film academy is hosting its annual Oscar nominees' luncheon Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where nominated writer-directors Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig and Guillermo del Toro are among the expected guests. Most of the acting nominees will also be on hand at the private, untelevised gathering.

The Oscar nominees' luncheon is typically a relaxed affair that allows nominees a chance to mingle and congratulate their colleagues. Academy Awards telecast producers traditionally address the group to offer pointers on delivering memorable acceptance speeches.

Nominees will also receive certificates commemorating their academy achievement and pose together for the annual class photo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 90th Academy Awards will be presented on March 4.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.