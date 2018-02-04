People

Police: Florida man threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey

The Associated Press

February 04, 2018 11:06 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.

In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.

The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

