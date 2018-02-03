In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, photo, the lion heads of costumes are lined up on stage during the 11th International Lion Dance Competition in Singapore. This lion dace competition is usually held in a lead up to the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Singapore. Lion dance is a traditional dance in Chinese culture and some other Asian countries in which performers from a lion dance troupe will mimic a lion's movements while dressed in a lion's costume. This is believed to bring fortune and luck. These performers from Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia gathered in Singapore to compete against one another and are judged on their skill, grace and musicality amongst other things.
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, photo, the lion heads of costumes are lined up on stage during the 11th International Lion Dance Competition in Singapore. This lion dace competition is usually held in a lead up to the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Singapore. Lion dance is a traditional dance in Chinese culture and some other Asian countries in which performers from a lion dance troupe will mimic a lion's movements while dressed in a lion's costume. This is believed to bring fortune and luck. These performers from Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia gathered in Singapore to compete against one another and are judged on their skill, grace and musicality amongst other things.
AP PHOTOS: Lion dance in Singapore ahead of Lunar New Year

The Associated Press

February 03, 2018 10:44 PM

SINGAPORE

Performers from Southeast Asia took part in an international lion dance competition in Singapore ahead of the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar.

The traditional dance includes performers dressed in a lion's costume and mimicking the animal's movements. It is believed to bring good fortune.

The participants at the 11th International Lion Dance Competition came from Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia. They were judged according to their skills, grace and music.

This year's winner was a team from Vietnam.

"Lion dancing is a fading tradition as we are seeing less interest among the younger generation, which is more interested in spending time on their electronic devices indoors," said Joseph Low, the head judge and member of the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation.

The Lunar New Year — the Year of the Dog — begins Feb. 16.

