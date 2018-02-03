AP PHOTOS: Lion dance in Singapore ahead of Lunar New Year

In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, photo, the lion heads of costumes are lined up on stage during the 11th International Lion Dance Competition in Singapore. This lion dace competition is usually held in a lead up to the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Singapore. Lion dance is a traditional dance in Chinese culture and some other Asian countries in which performers from a lion dance troupe will mimic a lion's movements while dressed in a lion's costume. This is believed to bring fortune and luck. These performers from Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia gathered in Singapore to compete against one another and are judged on their skill, grace and musicality amongst other things. Wong Maye-E AP Photo