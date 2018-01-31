People

Lewis has concussion in train accident, but out of hospital

The Associated Press

January 31, 2018 06:51 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Aides to Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis say he's been discharged from a Virginia hospital after suffering a concussion when a train carrying House Republicans to a retreat struck a truck.

A tweet from Lewis' account late Wednesday said Lewis was heading for the retreat and planned to participate as much as he could as he recovers.

The train taking House Republicans from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia collided with the garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday. One person in the truck was killed.

Fellow Minnesota Reps. Erik Paulsen and Tom Emmer were also on board the train. Both lawmakers say they were unhurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.