Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge tries a shot with a bandy stick in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2017, during Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge 4-day visit to Sweden and Norway.
People

Britain's Prince William, Kate try bandy hockey in Sweden

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 06:43 AM

STOCKHOLM

Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a shot at bandy hockey to kick off a visit to Sweden and Norway.

William and Kate, who is pregnant with their third child, began their four-day tour Tuesday with a visit to an outdoor ice-skating venue in Stockholm. Later they will head to the royal palace for a luncheon with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia before visiting a museum that tells the story of the Nobel prizes.

Their trip also includes a visit to a medical institute to meet academics and discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject the royals have campaigned about.

The royal couple, both 35, will continue to Norway on Thursday for a two-day visit.

  Comments  

