Cuba formally inaugurates US-sponsored statue honoring hero

Joseph Mizzi, the chairman of the Bronx museum's board of trustees, speaks at the ceremony to unveil a replica of a New York statue of Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The monument was unveiled on the 165th anniversary of the birth of the Cuban independence hero in a ceremony attended by a delegation of U.S. organizers of the event and top officials of the Cuban Government, including President Raul Castro. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo