Column: Spring football could work, but XFL2 not the answer

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2001, file photo,a television cameraman photographs the Los Angeles Xtreme cheerleaders before the start of an XFL football game between the Xtreme and the Las Vegas Outlaws in Las Vegas. The XFL is set for a surprising second life, WWE leader Vince McMahon announced Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. McMahon said the XFL would return in 2020 but offered few other details about the late winter/early spring football league. Jeff Klein, File AP Photo