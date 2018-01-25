People

Brother's death prompts cancellation of Big Freedia's shows

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 10:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Bounce artist Big Freedia has canceled her shows this weekend after her younger brother was shot and killed in New Orleans.

Freedia, in a statement, said her brother — 35-year-old Adam Ross — was killed "in a senseless act of violence" and would be canceling her shows scheduled Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.

Police reported the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood. Police said officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk and "suffering from a gunshot wound to the head."

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Ross' identity Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No arrests have been made, but investigators say they're gathering evidence to identify a suspect and motive.

Freedia's hit reality docu-series, Big Freedia Bounces Back, is in its sixth season on Fuse.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.