Ex-Breaux Bridge officer pleads guilty in child porn case

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:07 AM

LAFAYETTE, La.

A federal prosecutor says a former Breaux Bridge police officer has pleaded guilty to receiving sexually explicit images.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says in a Tuesday news release that 29-year-old Craig David Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of receiving child pornography. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks.

Van Hook's news release says David received child pornography starting in January 2017 using an electronic device. He could be sentenced to up 20 years in prison.

An affidavit from an FBI agent, filed in federal court, says the investigation began when state police received a call from the Breaux Bridge police chief regarding allegations against David.

